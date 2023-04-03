Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: How to Combat Cloud Fraud

Katia Gonzalez, Head of Fraud Prevention and Security at BICS.

Katia González is a highly regarded fraud specialist with more than 15 years’ experience in the Mobile and Wholesale Telecom industry. Based at BICS headquarters in Brussels, she is an expert in fraud risks for industry verticals including MNO, MVNx, OTT, IoT, Enterprise, CPAAS/UCAAS, Cloud Communications and Wholesale. Specializing in fraud prevention, Katia is a passionate believer that collaboration throughout the industry is the key to implementing best practices and keeping all stakeholders alert to fraud trends and current threats. She leads daily discussions between different industry bodies including BEREC, ECC CEPT, i3Forum, ITW Global Leaders Forum and GSMA, advocating, communicating and agreeing upon common standards.

Katia is also the Chair of the i3 Forum, a non-profit organization which provides guidelines to the wholesale carrier industry on fraud-related matters and supports member organizations with fraud events. She is passionate about gender equality in the workplace, and is a founding member of The Inclusion Hub – one of the first communities designed to advocate for progress on the issues faced by minority groups within the telecoms industry.