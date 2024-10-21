Welcome to the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast: Government and AI. In this episode, we explore the critical role that artificial intelligence plays in shaping the future of industries, public services, and national strategies. Today, we’re focusing on one of the most pressing questions of our time: What should the UK government’s role be in the development and regulation of AI?



As AI continues to revolutionize how we live and work, the government must step up to guide its responsible and ethical implementation. From crafting a robust national AI strategy to fostering innovation and investment, the UK has the opportunity to lead on the global stage. But how can this be achieved? What are the top priorities when it comes to AI development, research, regulation, and deployment?





Alex Case, Senior Director, Government Industry Principal (EMEA), Pegasystems.