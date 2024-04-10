Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Digital Transformation and Sustainability

Discover how digital transformation has evolved to encompass sustainability goals. Learn the biggest challenges organisations face when integrating sustainability into their digital transformation strategies.

Welcome to the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast, where we explore the intersection of digital transformation and sustainability.



Today, we have the privilege of sitting down with a leading expert in his field, Levent Ergin, the Global Chief ESG Sustainability Strategist at Informatica, a pioneer in enterprise cloud data management.

With a wealth of experience and expertise, Levent is shaping strategies that bridge the gap between digital innovation and environmental responsibility. Join us as we explore technology’s crucial role in driving sustainable practices and how organizations can navigate this dynamic landscape to create a more eco-conscious future.

As industries worldwide undergo rapid digitalisation, questions arise about their environmental footprint and long-term sustainability. Join us as we explore how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping businesses and paving the way for more eco-friendly practices. We’ll uncover the innovative solutions driving this crucial intersection, from renewable energy integration to data-driven sustainability strategies. Tune in as we navigate the path towards a greener, more sustainable future in the digital age.





Levent Ergin, Global Chief ESG Sustainability Strategist at Informatica.

Levent Ergin is the Global Chief Strategist for ESG Sustainability and Global Head of ESG Strategic Alliance Partnerships at Informatica. He oversees Informatica’s ESG Data Management solutions and Informatica’s GTM strategy for Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) for ESG Sustainability. Levent has over 23 years of industry experience and has contributed to the Net-Zero Data Public Utility (NZDPU), which was launched at COP28 and is honoured to be a member of DEAL (Data for the Environment Alliance) as a High-Level Expert Group Member of the UN Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment.