Silicon In Focus Podcast: Your Life and Your Business on Your Phone

Mobile technology has transformed our personal lives and our businesses. Central to enterprise connectivity and agility, how will these mobile devices and the networks they connect to evolve? How has the business case for mobile changed?

In a world where smartphones have become extensions of ourselves, shaping how we communicate, work, and play, it’s crucial to understand their profound impact on our lives. From the moment we wake up to the final scroll before bedtime, our phones serve as gateways to a vast digital landscape, shaping our perceptions, behaviours, and interactions in ways we’re only beginning to comprehend.

Through insightful discussions, expert interviews, and thought-provoking analysis, we’ll unpack the complexities of life in the digital age. We’ll explore everything from the psychology behind smartphone addiction to the ethics of data privacy, from the innovations driving mobile technology to the cultural shifts it catalyses.









Ben Wood, Chief Analyst at CCS Insight.

Ben has over 25 years of experience in the mobile sector, overseeing CCS Insight’s research and leading initiatives such as their annual Predictions event. He has previously held positions at Gartner, Mobile Streams, Lucent Technologies, and Vodafone. In 2021, Apollo Research ranked him as one of the top five tech analysts in the US and Europe. Ben is also the founder and co-curator of the Mobile Phone Museum, a non-profit initiative to safeguard a vast collection of phones and support education about the technology.