Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Mobile Society

Explore the pulse of technology and society with Silicon UK’s In Focus Podcast: The Mobile Society. From innovation to social trends, gain insights into the dynamic world of mobility. Tune in for engaging discussions and expert perspectives on the intersection of tech and society.

Welcome to the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast, where we delve into the heart of technological innovation shaping our world. In this series, we’re zooming in on a cornerstone of modern society: mobile technology.

From smartphones to wearables, mobile devices have revolutionised the way we communicate, work, and interact with the world around us. Join us as we explore the ever-evolving landscape of the mobile society, uncovering the trends, challenges, and breakthroughs driving this dynamic industry forward. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, industry professional, or simply curious about the future of mobility, this podcast is your guide to understanding the pulse of the mobile revolution.





Paul Warburton, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, NSC.

With over 30 years’ experience in global IT services, Paul is now Chief Digital and Marketing Officer for IT services provider NSC. Paul believes to be relevant; businesses need to provide more than a good solution to their clients’ needs; they need to help them visualise their future. While at Fujitsu Paul spent 15 years leading the automotive and Mobility sectors where he introduced the “virtual car” concept, Paul envisions mobility as a personal set of services rather than physical assets, a concept he explores in his new book “The Mobility Society.”