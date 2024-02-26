Silicon In Focus Podcast: The Business Case for Mobile

Learn why your business should embrace more mobile devices to gain commercial advantages and an engaged workforce. We’ll explore the challenges and opportunities that businesses face in leveraging mobile technologies to drive growth, enhance customer experiences, and stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.

Across the last decade-and-a-half, global smartphone usage has increased exponentially and today, it is impossible to imagine a world without smartphones. A recent report found the average person spends three hours and fifteen minutes on their phone each day, with one in five spending upwards of four-and-a-half hours. Figures from Demand Sage suggest the number of global smartphone users will reach 7.1 billion in 2024.

According to Matteo, the time has come for companies to stop fighting against employee smartphone usage. Instead, he believes businesses should capitalise on the obsession and, at the same time, address the inadequacies of traditional E-learning methods. His dream is to transform tiresome corporate training, empower education, and accelerate professional development in the digital age, and he believes smartphones are the secret to success for businesses.









Matteo Penzo, CEO and Co-founder of London-based zick learn.

Zick Learn is an innovative microlearning platform that aims to revolutionise the training process for companies and their staff. Its advanced technology means it can be seamlessly integrated into existing IT structures, to transform corporate training, empower education, and accelerate professional development in the digital age. Functional across a range of popular applications, such as WhatsApp, Slack, Teams, and more, the platform empowers businesses to build, manage and present micro training in a simple, quick and efficient manner, ensuring learning is just one text away. The company’s goal is to transform the way knowledge is transferred to employees, and to guarantee that all the relevant information is accessible, convenient, and easy to understand, with the learner at its core.