Silicon In Focus Podcast: Tech and Mental Health

How does the fast-paced and often high-pressure environment of the tech industry impact the mental health of employees? And what strategies can be used to improve mental health across tech industries?

Gigged.AI, the AI-driven Talent Platform’s new report: ‘Digital Transformation in Crisis: The Impact of Skills Shortages, Talent Trends and Burnout on the UK’s Technology Industry’ surveyed 255 professionals working in or managing digital transformation, reveals that IT and technology professionals are reaching crisis point when it comes to burnout.

72% of UK businesses surveyed are currently taking part in digital transformation projects. However, 30% claim there is too much work and not enough people to do it to successfully complete it.

57% say that the tech talent shortage has increased compared to last year.

92% report that they are experiencing stress at work, with more than half (62%) saying that the skills shortage is a contributing factor.

41% are doing an extra four or more hours of work per week than they are contracted to do.

Over half (52%) of respondents think tools like Generative AI will help alleviate tech skills shortages, although 44% have concerns about the ethical impact of replacing roles previously occupied by humans.









Rich Wilson, CEO and Co-founder of Gigged.AI.

Rich Wilson is CEO and Co-Founder of the on-demand talent platform Gigged.AI. He has spent 15 years working in large, complex digital transformations across enterprises. While with TEKsystems, Rich helped deliver major digital transformations at global retail and investment banks. While at Gartner, Rich supported CIOs at FTSE 100 companies to tackle digital transformation topics such as hiring technical debt and technology strategy. He is a supporter of Transform, which is a meetup for digital transformation leaders. He’s on the board of The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI, and is passionate about promoting mental health. He was also named on the leaderboard of Inside Out in 2022, a charity with a mission of ending the stigma of mental ill health in the workplace by creating a ripple effect of senior leaders who are willing to speak about their own lived.