Welcome to Silicon In Focus Podcast, where we dive deep into the ever-evolving landscape of technology and its impact on society. In today’s episode, we explore the complex and rapidly shifting realm of virtual spaces and digital experiences.

The concept of the metaverse has long captured the imaginations of technologists, futurists, and science fiction enthusiasts alike. But as the digital frontier continues to expand and evolve, so too do the questions surrounding its feasibility, purpose, and potential pitfalls.

From immersive gaming environments to virtual workplaces and beyond, we’ll unpack the implications of this paradigm shift and explore what lies ahead for the next generation of digital natives, creators, and entrepreneurs.









Jessica Driscoll, Director for Immersive Technology at Digital Catapult

Jessica Driscoll is a leading expert in immersive technology and Director of Immersive Technology at Digital Catapult. With experience in implementing immersive training solutions for a variety of industries, her hands-on approach to the immersive value chain helps shape support for startups and scaleups in the industry. With previous experience at BBC Research and Development, her expertise in testing new broadcast technologies at scale has given her a deep understanding of audiences. Jessica’s passion for immersive technology continues to drive innovation and growth in the industry, and she has been featured in the Economist, Financial Times and other leading media publications on the immersive landscape and new developments.