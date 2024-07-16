Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Value of Data

Discover the transformative power of data in our latest podcast. Learn how leveraging data can drive business growth, enhance decision-making, and provide a competitive edge in today’s digital economy.



In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, data has emerged as one of the most valuable assets for companies across all industries. Collecting, analyzing, and acting upon data can significantly enhance a company’s decision-making processes, operational efficiency, and overall competitiveness. Here, we delve into the various reasons why data is indispensable for modern businesses.

One of the most profound benefits of data is its ability to inform better decision-making. By leveraging data analytics, companies can transform raw data into actionable insights. This analytical approach helps identify trends, patterns, and correlations that might not be apparent otherwise.

Data is a catalyst for innovation. Companies can identify unmet needs and emerging opportunities by analyzing customer feedback, market trends, and competitive intelligence. This insight drives the development of new products and services tailored to market demands.

The value of data to a company cannot be overstated. Data is a cornerstone of modern business strategy, from enhancing decision-making and driving innovation to improving operational efficiency and personalizing customer experiences. Companies that effectively harness the power of data are better positioned to thrive in today’s competitive landscape, making data not just an asset but a critical component of their success.









Demed L’Her, CTO, DigitalRoute.

Demed L’Her, Chief Technology Officer and Head of R&D at DigitalRoute, brings over two decades of experience in enterprise software strategy earned across various global hubs like Silicon Valley, France, the UK, and Japan.

Under his leadership, DigitalRoute has evolved from a telecom-focused entity into a multi-vertical cloud and product company, a shift that necessitated changes in tools, skills, and methodologies, such as DevOps and Machine Learning.

Demed holds an Engineering Degree from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications de Bretagne (France), a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, and a Master of Science in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.