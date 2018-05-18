Hackers penetrated an unsecured microsite that had been left online for more than 10 years, stealing sensitive data and posting it online more ...
Expert advice
ICO Fines Prosecutors £325,000 Over Mislaid Police Interviews
The unencrypted discs, containing sensitive video interviews, went missing in the publicly accessible area of a CPS office in Brighton more ...
Russian Malware Compromises Telegram Chats
The TeleGrab malware steals chats from Telegram's desktop application, which doesn't support end-to-end encryption more ...
China’s Tianjin Forms £11.6bn Fund To Boost Artificial Intelligence Growth
The move comes amid a growing 'arms race' that has fuelled major AI initiatives from the UK, France and the European Union more ...
WannaCry ‘Hero’ Marcus Hutchins Admits Writing Trojan Code – Report
British hacker who stopped ransomware attack, tries to prevent phone call transcript being used against him in US courtroom more ...
Zuckerberg Says Yes To EU Parliament Appearance, But No To UK
The Facebook chief executive says he will appear before the European Parliament, but won't come to the UK more ...
US Senate Votes To Halt FCC’s Net Neutrality Decision
But will anyone care? Pointless vote will be defeated by the House of Representatives and the US President more ...
ICANN Looks For Guidance As GDPR Deadline Looms
The US-based domain name coordinator has acknowledged it will not be able to obtain an official exemption from EU data protection rules more ...
Intel Leak Reveals Upcoming High-End Z390 Chipset
Documentation accidentally published by Intel gives details on a new motherboard chipset with high-end features more ...
Parliament Says Facebook Answers Not Good Enough
Facebook reveals it tracked users with more than 10 million social plug-ins on third-party sites more ...
Google Staff Quit Over Military Drone Project
Project Maven with Pentagon sees 4,000 Google staff petition management against it, with some resigning in protest more ...
ZTE Ceases Operations Due To US Ban, Despite Trump Pledge
ZTE ceases major operating activities of the company, as President Trump pledges to get ZTE back into business more ...
Kaspersky Lab To Open Swiss Data Centre, Amid Dutch Ban
Dutch government announces it will stop using Kaspersky Lab products, over national security concerns more ...
Hackers Steal Millions From Mexican Banks Via Fake Transfers
The incident may have been orchestrated by organised criminals, says Mexico's central bank more ...
Encryption Helping Crooks Evade Police, Finds NCA
Apps for encrypted communications are now being used by criminals of all kinds, not just hackers, says the National Crime Agency more ...
PGP Encrypted Emails At Risk From ‘eFail’ Attacks
Unpatched bugs could allow attackers to decode PGP-encrypted emails - even those that are years old more ...
Russian Malware Compromises Telegram Chats
The TeleGrab malware steals chats from Telegram's desktop application, which doesn't support end-to-end encryption more ...
Kaspersky Lab To Open Swiss Data Centre, Amid Dutch Ban
Dutch government announces it will stop using Kaspersky Lab products, over national security concerns more ...
Apple Cancels Plans For Galway Data Centre
Too much opposition to high tech facility that supposedly could have increased Ireland’s electricity consumption by 8 percent more ...
Google Ramps AI Technologies At Key Conference
Google I/O 2018: New tech includes Duplex, which phones businesses on a user's behalf to book appointments more ...
US Senate Votes To Halt FCC’s Net Neutrality Decision
But will anyone care? Pointless vote will be defeated by the House of Representatives and the US President more ...
ICANN Looks For Guidance As GDPR Deadline Looms
The US-based domain name coordinator has acknowledged it will not be able to obtain an official exemption from EU data protection rules more ...
ZTE Ceases Operations Due To US Ban, Despite Trump Pledge
ZTE ceases major operating activities of the company, as President Trump pledges to get ZTE back into business more ...
Hackers Steal Millions From Mexican Banks Via Fake Transfers
The incident may have been orchestrated by organised criminals, says Mexico's central bank more ...
Apple Audit Finds Serious Violations Among Suppliers
Expanded audit finds higher number of serious labour and environmental violations, but overall compliance has improved more ...
Government Lorry Tech Trial To Sync Acceleration, Braking & Steering
Lorry Platooning. Wireless tech to be used on convoy of lorries to synch moves, save fuel and lower emissions more ...
Microsoft’s Bill Gates Donates £3.6bn To Charity
Microsoft co-founder makes huge charity donation, as he continues Foundation's philanthropic work more ...
My Journey To Find The World’s Oldest Computer
Kevin Murrell, co-founder of the National Museum of Computing, details how he found and helped restore the Harwell Machine more ...