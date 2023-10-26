Silicon Insights: Integrated B2B Marketing Strategies that Succeed: Part 2

Our guest James Day, Head of Planning at White Spider, speaks in-depth about the current marketing climate and how B2B enterprises can innovate to reach their customers with engaging messages.

Welcome to Silicon Insights!

This series of interviews with the CEOs of leading businesses, thought leaders, and individuals shaping their market sectors and industries is your opportunity to hear the latest key industry topics impacting your enterprise today.

Our focus for Silicon Insights is to offer your enterprise practical and actionable insights that can be used to enhance processes and customer communications – helping you create an agile business that can innovate at speed.

In part 2, discover why your business should be embracing interactive marketing on television and other mediums to reach your audiences with engaging messages. Marketing campaigns are now integrated and long-term. Learn how your business can embrace these longer sales journeys. And learn how compliance is today a critical component of B2B marketing. How does compliance impact your company’s marketing campaigns?





James is the Head of Planning at White Spider Media.

With 9+ years’ experience in planning and buying media globally, James’ expertise lies in the B2B and financial services industries, and he has a proven track record of delivering successful campaigns across digital and traditional channels and with a variety of objectives ranging from brand building to tactical promotions and lead generation.

As the Head of Planning, James takes a particular interest in new technology and media opportunities that White Spider can utilise to enrich their client’s advertising campaigns, as well as finding solutions to industry challenges such as the demise of the 3rd party cookie. He also has a particular interest in radio and podcast advertising.

