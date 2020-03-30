People may be working from home right now, but what next?

There is currently an unprecedented level of interest in software and apps that enable people to work from home or work remotely, largely due to (especially now due to government-imposed lockdowns). In many cases employees weren’t planning on working from home and so it’s easy to see how the current situationcan appear chaotic. For example, consumer appsare increasingly being used alongside companies’ secure software.

It’s time for CIOs to embrace the notion behind the age-old saying that “necessity is the mother of invention“ as many of them, unprepared for this considerable increase in homeworking, are having to manage on the fly. However, once this pandemic is over, CIOs will need to restore some order to their governance and technological equipment policy. What’s more, they will also need to ensure that they reconfigure their business continuity plan based on any lessons learned from the events that are currently unfolding.

T he R eal -life test

We’re no longer talking about employees simply taking their work home with them from time to time – we are way beyond that stage. In many instances, their work is now always accessible from home, as people’s personal and professional lives have long been intertwined. Employees want a certain level of flexibility in terms of where they work, often in order to be able to better manage their commute and journey times.

Some business managers may have had concerns about the direction in which remote working solutions have been heading, however faced with no other real option, they are goingnow to have to rely on them and make the switch from a management style based on monitoring and oversight to one based on results. The next few weeks or months will offer the perfect opportunity to experiment with the best way to use the tools involved, and to discover and share best practice since most employees won’t have the necessary support to make the most of the tools available. These employees are going to discover for themselves what it is like to work independently and remotely with unfamiliar routines, and are going to experience first–hand the true advantages and disadvantages of working from home.