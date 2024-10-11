Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Is Your Business Data Ready?

Welcome to the latest episode of the Silicon In Focus Podcast, where we explore the cutting-edge intersection of technology, data, and business innovation. In this episode, we’ll unpack these challenges with industry experts who will share insights into how companies can navigate these hurdles.

From the importance of flexible tech strategies to the role of a centralized data culture, we’ll explore what it takes to harness AI-driven data intelligence successfully. As Jason Janicke, SVP EMEA at Alteryx, puts it: “The true measure of success in this era of automated intelligence is how many teams are empowered to make data-driven decisions faster and more effectively.”

So, stay tuned as we explore the evolution of the data stack and what organizations need to do to prepare for a future where data is the key to competitive advantage.









Alan Jacobson, CDAO (Chief Data and Analytics Officer), Alteryx.

Alan Jacobson is the chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) of Alteryx, driving key data initiatives and accelerating digital business transformation for the Alteryx global customer base. As CDAO, Jacobson leads the company’s data science practice as a best-in-class example of how a company can get maximum leverage from its data and its insights. He is responsible for data management and governance, product and internal data, and the use of the Alteryx Platform to drive continued growth.