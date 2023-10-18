Silicon Insights: Integrated B2B Marketing Strategies that Succeed: Part 1

Our guest James Day, Head of Planning at White Spider, speaks in-depth about the current marketing climate and how B2B enterprises can innovate to reach their customers with engaging messages.

Welcome to Silicon Insights!

This series of interviews with the CEOs of leading businesses thought leaders, and individuals shaping their market sectors and industries is your opportunity to hear the latest key industry topics impacting your enterprise today.

Our focus for Silicon Insights is to offer your enterprise practical and actionable insights that can be used to enhance processes and customer communications – helping you create an agile business that can innovate at speed.

In the latest edition of Silicon Insights, discover how a detailed marketing strategy that is based upon high quality data, deliver impact and brand recall. How can your marketing messages cut through the noise? How has B2B marketing evolved in a post-pandemic business landscape? And learn why your company must use marketing technology to create opportunities.







James is the Head of Planning at White Spider Media.

With 9+ years’ experience in planning and buying media globally, James’ expertise lies in the B2B and financial services industries, and he has a proven track record of delivering successful campaigns across digital and traditional channels and with a variety of objectives ranging from brand building to tactical promotions and lead generation.

As the Head of Planning, James takes a particular interest in new technology and media opportunities that White Spider can utilise to enrich their client’s advertising campaigns and find solutions to industry challenges such as the demise of the 3rd party cookie. He also has a particular interest in radio and podcast advertising.

Sign up for the Silicon UK newsletter to ensure you don’t miss part 2 of this fascinating interview.