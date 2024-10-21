SpaceX rocket blasts off on Sunday with 20 satellites to expand the Eutelsat/OneWeb communications network

Eutelsat Group has successfully launched and deployed 20 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), further expanding the OneWeb communications constellation.

The Paris-based Eutelsat is the world’s third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, after it merged with British satellite internet firm OneWeb, which for years has been launching satellites to deliver satellite connectivity to the northern hemisphere.

OneWeb intends to have a 648 LEO (low Earth orbit) satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity, covering the UK, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic Seas and Canada.

OneWeb constellation

As of January 2023, OneWeb had launched 544 satellites, with 542 being functional.

At the time of the merger, Eutelsat said it would combine its 36-strong fleet of GEO satellites with OneWeb’s constellation.

As of October 2024 Eutelsat/OneWeb currently has a constellation of over 600 low earth orbit satellites for clients including government and TV broadcasters. Its satellites operate from a higher geostationary orbit, as distinct from the lower orbit used by firms such as Elon Musk’s Starlink.

OneWeb had previously launched most of its satellites from Russian facilities, but when Russia had launched its unprovoked war against Ukraine in February 2022, the huge wave of global condemnation and sanctions against Russia indirectly impacted OneWeb launches.

Moscow had demanded the UK government give up its special OneWeb shareholding acquired during its bankruptcy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK government refused Moscow’s demands.

SpaceX launch

Now according to Eutelsat, the new OneWeb satellites were launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 which lifted off at 10:13 pm PT (local) on 19 October from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX confirmed the launch with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch Falcon 9 launch the @EutelsatGroup OneWeb Launch 20 mission to orbit https://t.co/EXqv6O2pL5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 20, 2024

The satellites apparently separated successfully from the vehicle and were dispensed in 10 batches over a period of 20 minutes, with signal acquisition confirmed on all 20 satellites. The satellites were built by Airbus US Space & Defense in Merritt Island, Florida.