Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Your Virtual Strategy

The metaverse is predicted to have the potential to help UK executives ‘move the needle’ on DE&I initiatives, according to research released by EY. As adoption increases and business use cases solidify, bedding in DE&I best practices early on will help UK businesses seize this opportunity.

According to EY’s 2023 Metaverse Readiness Survey, adoption of the technology is growing. Nearly half (47%) of business leaders are already investing in or using the technology in some way, with 61% believing they cannot afford to be absent from it. When asked how they intend to apply it in a business setting, responses revealed that they’re to be predominantly people-based and focused on areas such as customer service.

The imperative for organisations is to build trusted customer experiences using the technology. However, the survey has prompted concern that DE&I initiatives are not currently a priority for business leaders as they build their capabilities, with thirty-nine per cent saying there is a risk that business interests will trump user rights such as accessibility, diversity and inclusion.









Laura Henchoz, EY UK&I Client Technology Markets Leader.

Laura is responsible for the client technology hub and emerging technology functions. She leads teams of dedicated professionals to productise technology solutions for clients and service lines and also draws on emerging technologies including responsible AI, blockchain, quantum computing and the metaverse to create new opportunities and revenue streams.

Laura joined EY after 25 years in consumer technology sales and marketing, where she held leadership positions across multiple global brands. From this, Laura brings to the organization a wealth of experience, especially in commerciality, product marketing and transformative leadership.