Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Value of the Virtual

NFTs have gained significant attention recently. Learn what factors contribute to the perceived value of NFTs, and how these differ from traditional physical assets or cryptocurrencies?









Alun Evans is the Co-Founder & CEO of Freeverse, a technology company and platform powering the future of digital ownership with #LivingAssets, dynamic NFTs that can evolve and appreciate in value according to how they are actually used, creating a whole new level of utility beyond collectables.