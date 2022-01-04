Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Quality of Data

With businesses still reeling from the disruption to their operations and supply chains the pandemic caused, Dun & Bradstreet’s new research reveals that over half (52%) of European businesses don’t think they will survive without relevant, up-to-date and compliant business data.

The findings, published in Dun & Bradstreet’s ‘The Future of Data’ report, revealed that two-thirds of business leaders agree that data is the most useful tool for their organisation to identify new markets to work with (64%) and is crucial for targeting new customers (62%).

Furthermore, with the pandemic continuing to disrupt supply chains globally, six in ten businesses surveyed are using data to assess risk (65%) and monitor procurement and supply (62%).

Even when they do have a data strategy in place, businesses are struggling with effective data management (25%) and combatting fraud (22%). As a result, over a quarter (27%) of projects fail to meet business requirements on average.

