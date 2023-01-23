Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Smart Spaces for Successful Remote Working

Jane Sartin, Executive Director of the Flexible Space Association.

Jane joined the Flexible Space Association as Executive Director in October 2018. She oversees the running of the Association, as well as representing the organisation.

She plays a key role in FlexSA’s many events, behind the scenes and in hosting aspects of the annual conference and dinner plus smaller events, including webinars and roundtable meetings. She is always available to speak with FlexSA members. Jane is also a member of the Mayor of London’s Workspace Advisory Group.

Prior to joining FlexSA, Jane had a diverse career, including time spent in local government, the civil service and working for a national charity. She also worked in a public affairs role for another trade association and spent nine years in the Chief Executive’s office at the British Library. Outside of work, she is active in her local community.