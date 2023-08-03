Silicon Insights: The State of MarTech: Part 1 Podcast

In the latest Silicon Insight interview we are considering the current state of MarTech and how this will evolve into the future with our special guest Michele Reale, Executive Media Director at twogether Creative.

Welcome to Silicon Insights!

This series of interviews with the CEOs of leading businesses, thought leaders, and individuals shaping their market sectors and industries is your opportunity to hear the latest key industry topics impacting your enterprise today.

Our focus for Silicon Insights is to offer your enterprise practical and actionable insights that can be used to enhance processes and customer communications – helping you create an agile business that can innovate at speed.

In this far-reaching conversation, Michele covers the current state of MarTech and how these technologies are changing to help businesses better target their marketing messages.

Also, how AI is impacting the marketing tech stack and how marketers can harness AI across their campaigns. Michele also offers timely advice to business leaders and their marketing teams that successful strategic marketing campaigns must be built over the long term and clearly focus their messages, all of which can be measured for detailed customer experience insights.









Michele Reale, Executive Media Director, twogether Creative.

Responsible for all media activities at twogether across all clients, Michele is an International B2B Digital Media / Marketing Professional with 18+ years of experience on both agency and client sides and a proven record of driving revenue and ROI through effective use of digital media/marketing strategies and tactics, including display, lead generation, Programmatic, PPC, SEO, email, and social media. Past and current clients include HERE Technologies, Fujitsu, Lenovo, KMPG, WorkDay, UNIT4, HTC, London Stock Exchange, Infor, Verisign, McAfee, Symantec, Vodafone, Preventivi.it, Genworth Financial, EMC, Netgear, Polycom, ALE, Automation Anywhere, Netsuite, Hitachi Vantara, Icertis, Precisely, Cybereason, and ADP.