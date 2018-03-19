Lawmakers across the political spectrum have called for closer scrutiny of internet firms following allegations over the illegitimate use of Facebook users' data more ...
Apple Begins MicroLED Screen Development – Report
Watch out Samsung, Sharp etc, as Apple reportedly begins development of MicroLED screens in the US more ...
Google Renames Android Wear ‘Wear OS’ As Industry Mutates
Smartwatch sales have surged in recent months, but so far the main company to benefit hasn't been Google more ...
Poisoned BitTorrent Client Hits 400,000 Windows PCs With Malware
Attackers used a counterfeit software update to launch the massive Windows malware campaign more ...
New Intel Chips To Fix Meltdown, Spectre Flaws
Hardware changes in chips shipping later this year aim to replace performance-draining software patches more ...
IoT Smart Devices Easy To Hack, Researchers Warn
A simple Google search can show how to hack IoT devices such as baby monitors, web cameras, doorbells, and thermostats more ...
BlackBerry Extends John Chen’s Contract With $130m Sweetener
Nice little earner. Five year extension as CEO in return for compensation valued at close to $130 million more ...
US Blames Russia For Energy Grid Attacks
United States officials have for the first time publicly blamed the Russian government for two years of cyber attacks on the US power grid more ...
Stoke-On-Trent To Roll Out City-Wide Fibre Network
Stoke-On-Trent City Council has kicked off a fibre network pilot project as the government announces a voucher scheme for ultrafast connections more ...
Crimeware ‘Cloud’ Takes Cues From Enterprise Services
The BlackTDS malware distribution network automates attacks with ease-of-use inspired by legitimate cloud platforms more ...
Popular VPNs Leak User IP Data, Researchers Claim
Sensitive user IP data is being leaked by three popular VPNs, security researchers find more ...
Microsoft Azure Expands Into Switzerland, Middle East
Along with expansion in Germany, Microsoft said it's planning new data centres for Switzerland and its first cloud facilities in the Middle East more ...
EU, France Take Action Against ‘Abusive’ Google, Apple App Stores
The European Commission has drafted stricter rules for app stores, e-commerce sites and search engines, while French legal action targets 'abusive business practices' more ...
ICO Investigates Gwent Police Over Data Breach
Data protection act violation? Welsh police force may be in trouble after it fails to notify people of potential data breach more ...
WhatsApp Agrees Not To Share Data With Facebook… For Now
The messaging app maker has said it won't share data with its parent company, as the Information Commissioner concludes its privacy probe more ...
Quarter Of IT Leaders Unsure Of Regulatory Compliance Needs
Managing compliance is above the pay-grade of humble IT management, Pulsant survey finds more ...
EE Tackles More Not-Spots To Extend 4G Coverage
Operator installs more mobile masts and upgrades 4,000 existing sites to further spread of its 4G network more ...
Apple Audit Finds Serious Violations Among Suppliers
Expanded audit finds higher number of serious labour and environmental violations, but overall compliance has improved more ...
Government Lorry Tech Trial To Sync Acceleration, Braking & Steering
Lorry Platooning. Wireless tech to be used on convoy of lorries to synch moves, save fuel and lower emissions more ...
Microsoft’s Bill Gates Donates £3.6bn To Charity
Microsoft co-founder makes huge charity donation, as he continues Foundation's philanthropic work more ...
My Journey To Find The World’s Oldest Computer
Kevin Murrell, co-founder of the National Museum of Computing, details how he found and helped restore the Harwell Machine more ...