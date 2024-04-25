Oracle Plans To Relocate HQ To Nashville

After relocating from California to Texas in 2020, Oracle’s Larry Ellison now reveals plan to move HQ to Nashville, Tennessee

Database and enterprise software giant Oracle is plotting a move away from Texas, despite only moving to the Lone Star state four years ago.

CNBC reported that the planned move to a new US state was revealed by Oracle’s co-founder, chairman and chief technical officer Larry Ellison during an interview with Bill Frist, a former US Senate Majority Leader.

Oracle had departed from its long-time home of Redwood City, California to Austin, Texas, back in December 2020.

The move was considered as another blow for Silicon Valley, as Oracle is a tech veteran of the San Francisco area, having established its headquarters in Redwood City since it was founded back in 1977.

Healthcare focus

Oracle’s departure from California came after similar moves by other tech players including Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (another Silicon Valley veteran), data-mining provider Palantir Technologies and Tesla.

Now according to the CNBC report, Ellison said that Oracle is moving its world headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, to be closer to a major health-care epicentre.

Nashville besides being the home of US country music, is also where eighteen publicly traded healthcare companies are headquartered.

Ellison reportedly said Oracle is moving a “huge campus” to Nashville, “which will ultimately be our world headquarters.”

He reportedly said Nashville is an established health centre and a “fabulous place to live,” one that Oracle employees are excited about.

“It’s the centre of the industry we’re most concerned about, which is the healthcare industry,” Ellison was quoted by CNBC as saying.

The announcement was seemingly spur-of-the-moment.

“I shouldn’t have said that,” Ellison reportedly told Frist, who represented Tennessee in the US Senate.

Oracle has been making a major push into healthcare in recent years, most notably with its $28.3 billion acquisition of the medical records software giant Cerner.

New campus

Local media outlets have reported that Oracle has already made an $1.2 billion investment for a new campus in Nashville, creating 8,500 new jobs.

Oracle said its new base in Tennessee is set to include 1.2 million square feet (111,400 sqm) of office space along the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

British architect Norman Foster (who also designed Apple Park and London’s Gherkin) is reportedly laying out plans for offices, parkland, community health clinics, restaurants, and a concert venue.