Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Circular Computing Equals a Circular Economy

Learn how your business can accelerate its sustainability journey by adopting circular computing as a core principle of its ESG.

Welcome to the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast, where we delve into the latest trends and innovations shaping the tech industry. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a special guest, Steve Haskew, Head of Sustainability and Social Leadership at Circular Computing.

In this enlightening conversation, Steve shares insights into the intersection of technology and sustainability, focusing on the transformative potential of circular computing in driving towards a circular economy.

Join us as we explore how Circular Computing is pioneering solutions to reduce electronic waste, extend product lifecycles, and promote eco-friendly practices in the IT sector. Let’s dive deep into the world of sustainable technology and discover how circular computing is paving the way for a greener future.









Steve Haskew, Head of Sustainability and Social Leadership, Circular Computing.

As the Head of Sustainability and Social Leadership, Steve Haskew leads the definition, development, and implementation of the CSR strategy for Circular Computing. His vision is a key driver of growth across the business and ultimately aims to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

While at the helm of Circular Computing’s sustainability strategy, Haskew has been the driving force behind the Company’s industry-first milestone, which saw the business receive the renowned BSI Kitemark certification. He is also leading the effort to help the business achieve other sustainability targets, including funding planting one million trees by March 2023 and reaching a Net Zero carbon footprint by 2030.