Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: IoT and the Edge

Neal Forse, Co-founder and CTO of the IoT Solutions Group.

Neal Forse has 20+ years of experience in data networking & video processing within the broadcast & semiconductor sectors, both in engineering and business management. His career started as a research engineer at Sony, developing the world’s first digital TV service over satellite and moving on to run the software operations for Ericsson Media. Before joining WND-UK, Neal nurtured multiple start-up businesses within Intel, focusing on next-generation Video Compression technologies, Network Access Architectures, Computer Vision & Artificial Intelligence for Smart Cities and Industrial IoT applications. He now applies his expertise in developing complete package, ‘tech for good’, user-friendly IoT solutions for private and public organisations, making the benefits of IoT remote monitoring available to all.