The Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: How Green is Industry 4.0?

What are the key factors determining the environmental impact of Industry 4.0 technologies and practices? What are the challenges or barriers to achieving green objectives while adopting Industry 4.0 technologies? And how are emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and data analytics driving sustainability initiatives in the context of Industry 4.0?









Rika Nakazawa Group Vice President, Connected Industry & Head of Sustainability at NTT.

Rika is a technology leader, angel investor, best-selling author, and frequent public speaker on technology-powered industry transformation. She is the Global Vice President of NTT’s New Ventures & Innovation team, building Agile Co-innovation practices for emerging technologies like 5G, Edge Computing, AI, and IoT. In her additional role as Head of Sustainability for Americas at NTT, Rika is driving NTT’s sustainability ambition in operations while also orchestrating the go-to-market for NTT’s climate-positive solutions across its portfolio of digital infrastructure solutions.

Rika is a Digital Transformation veteran and has served on multiple start-up boards in Next-Generation Computing, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and AI ecosystems. She is currently board Chairwoman at STRIDES AI – a social impact venture that is accelerating diversity in senior leadership and is the best-selling author of “Dear Chairwoman”, featuring the trials and triumphs of women corporate board leaders. Her next book will feature the intersection of Sustainability, Digital Innovation, and the Pandemic, called “Beyond the Black Swan: How the Pandemic and Digital Innovation Intensified the Sustainability Imperative – Everywhere.”