Apple Expands Self Service Repair To MacBooks

Still not for beginners. Apple expands its self service repair option to its MacBooks range, for those wanting to crack open their laptops

Apple continues to loosen the repair restrictions on its equipment, as the ‘right to repair’ movement continues to gain momentum.

Apple said on Monday that it would offer customers the tools and know-how in order to repair and service their MacBook laptops at home – months after launching the same service for its iPhone portfolio.

This will give average users (and not just Apple authorised repairers and repair shops) the ability to crack open their MacBooks to replace items with genuine Apple parts and tools. But many warn this is not an option that beginners should contemplate, as it does assume the person has a certain degree of technical competence.

Self Service Repair

It comes Apple in November 2021 finally responded to years of growing pressure over its tight control on repairs and access to genuine spare parts, when it confirmed plans to give technically-minded customers the ability to repair their own devices.

But this was only for its iPhone range, and repairable items only included the display, battery, and camera.

In April the Apple Self Service Repair store, available here, opened its doors for US users, with other countries (starting with Europe) to be added later in the year.

The store gives users access to manuals, genuine Apple parts and tools to perform repairs on Apple iPhones.

Now Apple has confirmed this has been extended to Apple MacBooks, namely MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chips.

“Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come,” said Apple.

“Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers,” it said.

To start the Self Service Repair process, a customer will need to first review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Then, they can visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools.

Apple will also offer rental kits for $49, so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools.

Right to Repair

It is fair to say that Apple had a bit of a reputation regarding repairs by third parties over the years.

Teardown specialist iFixit has consistently highlighted the road blocks put up by Apple and other device manufacturers, trying to stop third parties from repairing their devices.

But pressure it seems can sometimes result in change.

In August 2019 for example, Apple confirmed it would, for the first time ever, supply genuine parts to independent repair shops.

Then last October the US Copyright Office waded into the right to repair movement, that is being supported by the US President Joe Biden.

The US Copyright Office said it was expanding a legal shield for fixing digital devices, including cars and medical devices.

It came after the office submitted new exemptions to Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which bans breaking software copy protection.

And other countries are also expanding their own right to repair regulations.

In July 2021 the UK government introduced new legislation which obliges manufacturers to make spare parts available to consumers so appliances can be fixed.

The European Parliament has also voted in favour of establishing stronger “right to repair” laws that will ensure that goods can be repaired for up to 10 years, in order to to reduce electrical waste.