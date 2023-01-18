Apple has made a rare product launch in January, after it unveiled new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as a new Mac mini.

Apple announcement of the new Macs that can be equiped with either M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, the most powerful Apple processors for its MacBook Pros yet.

Apple’s first launch of new devices and products is in March, so a January launch has come as something of a surprise as it is weeks ahead of schedule. However the launches solidifies Apple’s 2020 decision to only use semiconductors it designs in-house.

Mac mini

For desk bound users, Apple unveiled the new Mac mini, which of course features the M2 and the all-new M2 Pro.

With the M2 chip, Mac mini is more affordable option with a new starting price of just £649, available from 24 January.

The new M2 Pro chip however is designed to allow users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

There is support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro,” Joswiak added. “Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class.”

Compared to the previous-generation Mac mini, Apple said the M2 and M2 Pro bring a faster next-generation CPU and GPU, much higher memory bandwidth, and a more powerful media engine to Mac mini. Both models feature an advanced thermal system for exceptional sustained performance.

MacBook Pro

Apple on Tuesday evening also unveiled the new MacBook Pro models featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, “with more game-changing performance and the longest battery life ever in a Mac.”

Indeed Apple claims the new MacBook Pro features up to 6x faster performance than fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and support for up to 96GB of unified memory for demanding pro workflows.

There is a 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, and battery life on MacBook Pro is now said to be up to 22 hours – the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

Connectivity wise Wi-Fi 6E is supported, which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time.

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak.

“Today the MacBook Pro gets even better,” said Joswiak. “With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

These machines come with up to 96GB of unified memory (in the M2 Max model), so creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them.

MacBook Pro also feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, as well as 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro today, with availability beginning 24 January

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at £2,149; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at £2,699, so these machines are most definitely not not for the budget seeking consumer.