Today’s guest is James Gill, SVP of Growth at The Marketing Practice.





The marketing landscape has continued to change and evolve. How have businesses reacted as we enter the post-pandemic era? And with economic pressures continuing, how are enterprises reacting when considering their market campaigns and budgets?

In part two of this interview, James discusses how the shift in the channels that marketers now use, such as TikTok has transformed the marketing campaigns businesses now use to reach their customers and B2B buyers. How AI has shifted from a collator and data analyser to becoming a B2B marketing collateral creator. And how AI offers a great opportunity to support marketers’ skills.

And finally, James considers the future of marketing to understand the challenges businesses continue to have and how the environment they are working within influences their messages and propositions to their customers and clients.

James Gill, SVP of Growth at The Marketing Practice.

James has over twenty years in marketing, supporting B2B brands to reach their growth goals through understanding audiences and designing growth strategies with activated campaigns underpinned by Data and Analytics.

