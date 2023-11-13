Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Tech Generation

How do you define tech literacy in the context of the modern workplace. What are the advantages of having tech-literate employees in today’s business environment?

Gen-Z is widely regarded as the most inherently tech-savvy of all generations, having grown up immersed in the digital realm. However, the question remains: Does their extensive online exposure during childhood warrant them the title of the most IT-literate generation?

Alex Louth, CEO, of Logicalis UK, argues that it does not, and in fact, he sees younger employees who are now entering the workforce to be the most lacking in basic IT skills, from creating a spreadsheet to connecting a device to a printer. This equates to a growing and serious problem for businesses in the UK that are already grappling with a widespread lack of IT talent.









Alex Louth, CEO, of Logicalis UK, argues that it does not, and in fact, he sees younger employees who are now entering the workforce to be the most lacking in basic IT skills, from creating a spreadsheet to connecting a device to a printer. This equates to a growing and serious problem for businesses in the UK that are already grappling with a widespread lack of IT talent.