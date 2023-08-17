New research by Ivanti paints bleak picture, with a quarter of IT professionals considering quitting their job within six months

New research has revealed that the great resignation after the Covid-19 pandemic is easing, but quiet quitting has begun.

The research from software specialist Ivanti reveals that exodus of IT workers has the potential to cost UK employers more than £19 billion pounds. The report also found that IT professionals are 1.4 times more likely to “quiet quit” than other knowledge workers.

In addition to this, the Ivanti report found that a quarter of IT professionals are considering quitting their job within six months, presenting a potential recruitment and retention problem for executive management teams.

Retention challenge

In its Defending IT Talent report, Ivanti surveyed 1,800 IT professionals and C-level executives across the globe.

The report statistics highlight the pressing need for organisations to relieve the burden experienced by IT professionals due to the shift to hybrid and remote work.

According to the research, IT professionals are 1.4 times more likely to disengage and “quiet quit” their jobs compared to other knowledge workers.

Furthermore, a mere 8 percent of organisations are prioritising automation for repetitive tasks in 2023, despite its potential to alleviate the workload pressures faced by IT teams.

The Defending IT Talent Report identified several key challenges faced by IT professionals and security experts:

73 percent increase in workloads, leading to 1 in 4 reporting burnout.

23 percent cite loss of connection to colleagues compared to just 17 percent of office workers.

2.5 times more likely to work longer hours when working remotely.

Among the quarter considering quitting their jobs, 31 percent report their mental health is suffering.

Despite these challenges, the vast majority of IT professionals (84 percent) want to continue to work remotely at least some of the time.

IT talent

“IT teams are the driving force making Everywhere Work a reality for organisations, yet they are grappling with a heavy workload,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO at Ivanti. “In fact, organisations continue to struggle to retain IT talent (a decades long problem) – and it is costing them productivity gains and affecting their bottom line.” “Companies must embrace automation to alleviate IT workloads, ultimately fostering a destination environment that retains premier IT professionals and cultivates a competitive advantage,” said Abbott. “We’ve spent years digitally transforming all corners of the business, now is the time to transform the IT environments and help the people that make all of the transformation possible.”

The report stresses that IT talent disengagement, quiet quitting, and turnover are not a result of remote work itself but stem from the lack of resources, tools, and support available to these employees.

It outlines six actionable steps businesses can take to enable Everywhere Work for IT and security professionals:

Diagnose IT work-life pressure points: Use internal surveys and one-on-ones to get a pulse on mindsets at work. From there, take note of the specific pressure points brought on by hybrid and remote work.

Inventory tech-specific experiences: IT talent report higher rates of dissatisfaction with the tools they use when working offsite (nearly 1 in 4 say this). By tracking digital employee experience (DEX), the insights can help pinpoint areas that need attention/investment.

Prioritise automation for IT workflows: To free up IT talent for more valuable projects, invest in technology that handles repetitive tasks automatically and apply workflow automation to both employee-facing activities as well as back-office workflows.

Adopt proactive solutions: To minimise help desk tickets, deploy so-called “self-healing” systems that use a combination of AI, machine learning and remote monitoring to resolve workplace technology slowdowns before an employee is even aware of the problem.

Give employees choices about how they work: Offer IT talent the chance to define the work style that suits their individual circumstances, and in doing so, boost IT recruitment and retention.

Foster in-person connection for IT teams: Face-to-face meetings present an opportunity to build trust and camaraderie. It’s easier to have a connection with someone on the other side of the screen if the team just spent the day having lunch and hanging out together.