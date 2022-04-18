Several new Mac models are reportedly being tested internally at Apple, featuring the next generation M2 chip from the tech giant

Apple has reportedly begun internal testing of a number of new Mac models that are equipped with its next generation M2 processor.

Bloomberg, citing developer logs, reported that Apple is now carrying out widespread internal testing of at least nine new Mac models – with four different M2-based chips.

The firm is reportedly testing these new Mac models with third-party apps in its App Store – a move that has been corroborated by people familiar with the matter, the report said.

Apple SoC

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

The M1 SoC (system on a chip) was well received by customers and testers after Apple decided to move to its own silicon to give it ultimate control over its software and hardware.

Apple last month updated its iPad Air portfolio to include the M1 chip, so as to deliver a significant performance boost to the tablet.

At the same Apple peek performance launch event on 8 March, Apple also unveiled its third generation iPhone SE, as well as the all-new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display were an entirely new Mac desktop and display designed for content creators and power users.

The Mac Studio is powered by Apple’s M1 Max and the newly announced M1 Ultra, the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer – until the M2 arrives that is.

Production worries

Last month it was reported that Apple was planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production, as consumer demand apparently slows due to the Ukraine crisis and rising inflation.

It reported that Apple planned to make about 20 percent fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, thought to be equal to 2 to 3 million fewer entry-level handsets.

Apple has also apparently reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units.

The report comes amid analyst forecasts who warned the Covid-19 lockdowns in Chinese cities, coupled with a surge in inflation around the world due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could hurt smartphone demand in 2022.

Then last week Taiwan’s Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones handsets for Apple, said it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China.

The decision to suspend production at the two factories was due to the Chinese government’s strict Covid-19 protocols.

Pegatron is a key supplier to Apple, but recently the tech giant began manufacturing its flagship iPhone 13 in India, as it seeks to reduce its reliance on its Chinese supply chain.