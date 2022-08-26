Silicon In Focus Podcast: Open Source, Open Security?

As security continues to be a significant issue as businesses innovate, today’s podcast considers the factors impacting the secure use of open source and how businesses can be more proactive with security as they create new applications.

Matt Jarvis, Director of Developer Relations at Snyk.

Matt Jarvis is Director, Developer Relations at Snyk. Matt has spent more than 15 years building products and services around open source software on everything from embedded devices to large-scale distributed systems. Most recently, he has focused on the open cloud infrastructure space and emerging patterns for cloud-native applications.

Matt is a regular speaker at conferences and meetups worldwide, including MesosCon, Open Infrastructure Summit, FOSDEM and All Things Open, a past winner of the OpenStack Outstanding Community Contributor award, and in 2021 was named one of the Top 100 influencers in Open Technologies in the UK. Matt has also served on program committees for several international conferences, including OpenStack Summits and MesosCon, and is a board director of OpenUK. Matt builds community around open technologies in his spare time by running several successful meetup groups, including Cloud Native Manchester and Cloud Native Edinburgh.