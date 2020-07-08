Chat integration? Facebook is reportedly working to allow WhatsApp users to chat with Facebook Messenger users, and vice versa

Facebook is reportedly developing functionality to allow WhatsApp users to chat with Messenger users, and vice versa.

It comes after references to WhatsApp messages have been spotted in Facebook Messenger, first spotted by mobile developer @Alex193a.

“#Messenger, like #Instagram, is working on the interoperability between the two social networks,” he tweeted. “This is how Messenger will inform you about the new way to stay in touch with friends. It seems that, unlike Instagram, there is no way to choose whether to update or not.”

Integrated products?

Facebook has previously acknowledged plans to integrate the back end of its popular messaging services, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

But now according to WABetaInfo, this latest development suggests Facebook is working to make it possible for Facebook Messenger to allow the communication with WhatsApp users.

But it should be remembered that the integration of WhatsApp into Facebook Messenger isn’t available yet, and there is unlikely to be full interoperability between the two platforms, as WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted (Messenger is not).

At the moment, Instagram is working to recommend users to download Facebook Messenger.

Cross pollination

But perhaps the cross pollination of these product was inevitable, considering they are all part of Mark Zuckerberg’s product empire.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for a staggering $22bn, despite the fact that WhatsApp at the time had a tiny revenue stream.

In May this year Facebook confirmed WhatsApp would begin to carry adverts from next year. That confirmation came after Facebook said last year it intended to deliver advertising in WhatsApp as soon as 2019.

Meanwhile another development to note is that the Facebook Messager app could be re-incorporated back into the main Facebook app after a trial was spotted by a researcher.

Facebook of course released the Messenger service way back in 2011, and it used to be part of the main Facebook app until April 2014, when the social networking giant decided to spin it out as a standalone app.

