Silicon In Focus Podcast: The Omnichannel Evolves

How has the concept of omnichannel retail evolved over the past few years, and what are the key drivers of this evolution? And what are the primary benefits businesses can expect to achieve as omnichannel strategies evolve?

Today, people hop from channel to channel online. If your digital channels (social media, website, app, etc) aren’t all integrated into the same digital feedback loop and managed by the same broader team, you are leaving gaps in your sales funnel that can lead to lost customers.









Stefan Sambol, Partner and Co-Founder of OMMAX.

Stefan’s vision is to build digital leaders in each vertical and develop strong (tech) equity stories, driven by data and technology. At OMMAX, Stefan co-leads the transaction advisory team (+60 people), which covers deals across Consumer & Retail, Healthcare, B2B Service, and Tech. With >15 years of expertise in accelerating the growth of companies, developing frameworks for digital growth strategies, omnichannel customer engagement models in sales and marketing, and scaling digital products and platforms. Having had articles published by Handelsblatt, Capital, Marketing Review St. Gallen, CIO Magazine, The Times, and more, Stefan is considered one of Europe’s top digital experts on digital transformation roadmaps. He is a digital expert advising selected financial investors like Advent, EQT, CVC, KKR and has led >100 commercial, digital, and tech DDs.