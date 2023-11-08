Amazon Prime membership is being enhanced for customers in the US, with discount for Medical One healthcare service

Amazon is enhancing its Prime subscription program with additional benefits for US customers, despite it being sued by US federal watchdogs.

Amazon announced that Prime members in the United States are now being offered a “compelling new health care benefit for Prime members for only $9 a month (or $99 a year).”

It was back in July last year, when Amazon had first announced it would acquire San Francisco healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion (£3.2bn).

Healthcare service

A month later Amazon closed down its own health service (Amazon Care) to allow it to focus on the One Medical acquisition.

The acquisition added to Amazon’s health move, after it bought prescription delivery firm PillPack in 2018 before launching its own Amazon Pharmacy subsidiary in 2020.

Meanwhile Amazon Clinic launched in November 2022, and offered customers in 32 US states, 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers directly on Amazon’s website and mobile app. It is touted as a virtual solution for “people’s common ailments” such as acne, erectile dysfunction and pinkeye.

In August 2023 Amazon Clinic became available in all 50 US states, as well as Washington DC.

Now Prime members are being offered a discount to access Amazon Clinic.

“Prime members get high-quality, convenient care from One Medical, including 24/7 on-demand virtual care nationwide and easy-to-schedule office visits at any of One Medical’s hundreds of locations across the US – all while saving $100 on the annual membership fee,” Amazon said.

The new One Medical membership offers unlimited access to 24/7 on-demand virtual care, including video chats with licensed providers within minutes and an easy in-app “Treat Me Now” feature that lets the user get fast care for common ailments.

Prime members who sign up for this new benefit and live near a One Medical location can also easily schedule same- and next-day remote or in-person appointments at any of One Medical’s hundreds of primary care offices across the US.

“When it is easier for people to get the care they need, they engage more in their health, and realize better health outcomes,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president, Amazon Health Services. “That’s why we are bringing One Medical’s exceptional experience to Prime members—it’s health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy.”

This new Prime membership benefit is available to Prime members for just $9 a month (or $99 annually – up to $100 off the standard One Medical membership fee). And family members can be added for $6 a month.

Those interested can sign up here.

Amazon Prime

The move comes as Amazon shakes up its Prime service.

In September Amazon said it would include adverts to its Prime Video service in 2024, unless users opt for a higher cost ad-free subscription plan.

Amazon had launched its Prime program back in 2005 and it has grown to become one of the most popular subscription services in the world, with more than 200 million members globally.

Indeed its original role upon its 2005 launch was to deliver for free within two days for members. Over the years Prime benefits have expanded, and one of its key benefits currently is Prime Video, which offers a vast selection of movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals, and live sport.

But Amazon is also dealing with ongoing legal action from the US trade regulator.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had sued Amazon in June over allegations it “knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime.”

The FTC accused the e-commerce giant of using “manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs known as ‘dark patterns’ to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions.”