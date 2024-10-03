Another recall for thousands of Tesla Cybertrucks over delay with rear camera, with could hamper driver visibility

Tesla is issuing the fifth recall for its slab-sided Cybertruck vehicle this year, due to issues with the rear camera.

CNBC reported that Tesla said on Thursday it would recall more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

The problem will reportedly be fixed with a software update, negating the need for an expensive physical recall of the huge pickup vehicles.

Cybertruck recall

CNBC reported that Tesla said on Thursday that the Cybertruck’s system in the affected vehicles might not complete a shutdown process before it is commanded to boot up, resulting in a delay in displaying the rear-view image.

The image may not appear within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse, and the display may appear blank for up to six to eight seconds when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, Tesla said in a report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla reportedly said it identified the issue early last month, and all Cybertrucks currently in production have received the software fix.

Rear visibility in the Cybertruck can be limited for drivers.

Other recalls

This latest recall affects most Cybertrucks in the United States and is the biggest one for the electric truck.

Tesla had issued a recall in April to fix a loose accelerator pedal pad and another in June over issues with windshield wipers and exterior trim.

Tesla Cybertrucks finally were made available for sale in November 2023, after years of delays due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.

Tesla Cybertrucks are only sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as the vehicle doesn’t meet current European standards.