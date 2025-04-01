China Approves First ‘Flying Car’ Licences

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chinese regulators have approved the country’s first autonomous passenger drones, a major move that paves the way for imminent commencement of commercial aerial tourism services.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) provided air operator certificates (AOC) to Hefei Heyi Aviation, a joint venture created by Nasdaq-listed EHang Holdings and a Hefei state-owned company on 28 March, EHang said in a statement.

The certificate is the final regulatory step for the company, following the previous approval of type, production and airworthiness certificates.

Low-altitude tourism

EHang said the approval of all four certificates was a world-first, allowing it to launch low-altitude urban tourism services in the Guangzhou and Hefei areas.

The company said it planned to gradually develop more scenarios such as urban commuting.

EHang’s urban sightseeing tours could accelerate the development of the industry, Citic Securities analysts said in a research note.

“We reckon that low-altitude tourism will be the beginning of this new business,” the report said.

Heyi, which has completed more than 60,000 flights, plans to deploy services using the certified EH216-S drone, which can carry two passengers at a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour with a range of 35 kilometres.

Deliveries of the passenger drone more than quadrupled last year to 216 units, according to EHang’s full-year financial report published last month.

The company’s chief operating officer Wang Zhao said on an earnings call at the time that EHang plans to initially deploy services in major tourist areas, and once enough data is gathered would progress into air taxi services.

The company said other operators of EHang’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are applying for operation certificates, with plans for operations in cities such as Shenzhen, Shanghai, Taiyuan, Wenzhou and Weihai.

Flying taxi services

The company’s partner in Shanghai, Shanghai Gaoeryuan General Aviation, plans to set up 20 to 30 operation points across the Yangtze River Delta region with a focus on Shanghai, a report said in January.

The EH216-S carried out an inaugural flight in downtown Shanghai in January.

EHang competes with numerous companies both in China and abroad, including specialist start-ups such as Feihang Aviation and carmakers such as Xpeng and Geely, as well as international conglomerates such as Boeing, Airbus and Brazil’s Embraer, and start-ups in the US, the UK and elsewhere.

Virgin Atlantic began working with Bristol-based start-up Vertical Aerospace to explore flying taxis in the London area.

The UK government said last year it wants such services in operation by 2028.