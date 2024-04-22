Tesla Recalls Thousands Of Cybertrucks Over Accelerator Fault

Tesla recalls 3,878 Cybertrucks over safety issue that could cause accelerator pedal to become stuck, increasing crash risk

The US transport regulator has ordered Tesla to recall thousands of Cybertruck vehicles due to a defect that could cause the accelerator pedal to stick in place when pressed down with force.

Due to a manufacturing defect, the pad may slip off of the accelerator pedal and cause the pedal to become trapped by the interior trim, resulting in unintended acceleration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing.

The defect resulted from the “unapproved” use of lubricant in assembling the pad onto the pedal, the regulator said.

“An unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal,” the NHTSA said.

Complaints

The problem affects some 3,878 Cybertrucks – all model year 2024 vehicles manufactured from 13 November 2023 to 4 April 2024, the NHTSA said.

Tesla began production of the Cybertruck, which costs roughly $61,000 (£49,000), in November.

While the company has not detailed how many of the vehicles have been produced, the figure is likely to cover most, if not all Cybertrucks that have been sold.

The regulator received two complaints from drivers about the issue, on 31 March and 4 April.

Tesla told the regulator it was “not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths relating to this condition” as of 15 April.

Safety issue

The regulator noted that pressing the brake pedal overrides the accelerator, even if it is stuck in place, allowing the vehicle to come to a stop as quickly as if the accelerator were not pressed.

Unlike most of Tesla’s recalls, the Cybertruck issue will require users to bring the vehicle to a Tesla service centre for the pedal to be repaired or replaced.

Owners are to be notified by mail beginning in June 2024, the filing said.

Tesla has struggled with increased competition and reduced sales of electric vehicles in recent months, causing its stock price to slump.

The company said last week it would lay off more than 10 percent of its workforce.

Days later the company asked shareholders to reaffirm a record-breaking $56bn compensation package for chief executive Elon Musk that was set in 2018, but rejected by a Delaware judge in January.