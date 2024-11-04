Is the Digital Transformation of Businesses Complete?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Digital transformation has reshaped business landscapes, but is it ever truly complete? Experts argue it’s an ongoing journey that extends beyond technology to include continuous innovation, adaptable leadership, and skilled talent. As AI and automation rapidly evolve, businesses must focus on sustaining momentum and navigating new challenges to remain competitive in a dynamic digital world.

In today’s competitive landscape, digital transformation is a core strategy for businesses. Over the past decade, companies have embraced technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation to enhance operations, improve customer experience, and drive growth. However, as these technologies become increasingly integrated into organisational frameworks, many business owners wonder whether their digital transformation is “complete.”

Defining Digital Transformation: More Than Technology

Eman Al-Hillawi, CEO at Birmingham-based business consultancy Entec Si, emphasises that digital transformation transcends simple technology upgrades. She defines it as, “the strategic integration of technologies into all areas of an organisation,” encompassing not only software and systems but also the people, processes, and new ways of working required to drive a culture of continuous innovation and improvement. This evolution, she notes, has shifted digital transformation from being “solely focused on equipment” to a “core business strategy” that includes cloud adoption, automation, and data-driven insights​.

The goal of digital transformation, therefore, is not just operational efficiency but also enhancing customer experience and achieving business objectives. For businesses evaluating their digital progress, understanding these broader objectives is crucial to assessing how far they have come on this journey.

Indicators of Digital Transformation Maturity

Assessing whether a business has achieved digital transformation involves examining organisational shifts and operational efficiency. Ed Granger, VP of product innovation at Orbus Software, identifies one key sign: “the evolving organisational structure.” He explains that some businesses establish dedicated digital transformation roles, with Chief Operating Officers (COOs) increasingly focusing on technology integration, while Chief Information Officers (CIOs) adopt more strategic, business-oriented roles. This convergence, he notes, contrasts sharply with past decades, when IT was viewed as a mere service provider​.

The creation of roles such as process automation experts, low-code developers, and data scientists underscores how deeply embedded digital transformation is within organisations. However, Granger cautions that smaller businesses may struggle with these developments due to limited resources and lack of specialised talent, even though their agility often makes them more adaptable.

Challenges on the Path to Transformation: The Human Element

While technology is a fundamental component, a successful transformation requires human engagement and skill development. Eman Al-Hillawi highlights the importance of people in transformation projects, warning that the focus on digital tools sometimes leads companies to overlook the development of essential, “soft skills such as communication” among employees and stakeholders​. For lasting impact, Al-Hillawi suggests personalised training and support tailored to individual roles, ensuring that both technical and interpersonal skills grow in tandem with technological advancements.

Another significant hurdle for businesses is the “operational chaos” that arises from an overload of digital tools and processes, as Steve Ponting, Director at Software AG, puts it.

This influx of technologies, he says, has led to a “patchwork of solutions” in many organisations, with 86% of UK firms reporting substantial growth in their tech infrastructure. Unfortunately, Ponting warns, this has led to reduced productivity and an overcomplicated decision-making process​.

Can Any Business Fully Achieve Digital Transformation?

For many experts, digital transformation is a continuous journey rather than a destination. Kate Smaje, senior partner at McKinsey and co-leader of McKinsey Digital, emphasises that the process of transformation, especially in the context of AI and data analytics, “is not about getting to the end” but rather building capabilities that allow organisations to outpace competitors over time. She underscores the need for “reusability and interoperability” in digital solutions, adding that “scalers grab value” by establishing robust, repeatable processes that ensure longevity in a rapidly evolving landscape​.

Similarly, Saulo Bomfim, vice president at Rimini Consult, advises businesses to adopt flexible strategies with measurable objectives rather than aiming for a “final state.” He explains, “To measure success, you must know what you’re trying to achieve,” advocating for KPIs that reflect specific goals, such as productivity gains, customer satisfaction improvements, and profitability. Bomfim highlights how even established companies like his clients have leveraged predictive analytics to make operational savings, demonstrating that digital transformation can continue to yield new benefits long after initial implementation​.

Leadership’s Role in Sustaining Digital Momentum

Sustaining digital transformation beyond initial implementation requires strong leadership and a commitment to skill development. Craig Thomson, senior VP at SoftwareOne, underscores that talent retention is critical, with “40% of organisations struggling to retain IT talent” amid ongoing projects. Thomson points to the importance of upskilling in areas such as cloud computing, AI, and data analytics, noting that a failure to address skills gaps can leave organisations vulnerable and hinder their ability to maintain their competitive edge​.

Manish Jethwa, CTO at Ordnance Survey, adds that machine learning (ML) and data strategies are becoming essential in maintaining transformation momentum. He warns that cybersecurity risks, amplified by the rise of AI-driven attacks, require businesses to develop “well-thought-out strategies” for data management and security. He advocates a shift in perspective, viewing IT not as a service centre but as a strategic asset that drives value and safeguards against emerging risks​.

The Future of Digital Transformation: What’s Next?

As technology continues to advance, businesses will face new opportunities and challenges in the digital landscape. Experts agree that artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation will play a pivotal role in shaping the next decade of digital transformation. Richard Conway, Group CTO at Acora, predicts that AI will revolutionise businesses by providing deeper insights into customer behaviour and optimising operations. However, he warns that companies failing to adopt these technologies will likely, “face higher cost bases than their competitors”​

Dana Maor, global co-head for McKinsey People and Organisational Performance, also sees AI as transformative but cautions that its implementation requires significant adjustments in, “infrastructure, data capabilities, insights, and workflows.” For Maor, the future of digital transformation lies in organisations’ ability to “redefine how work gets done,” integrating human expertise with technological advancements for a balanced approach to productivity and innovation​.

The Journey Is Far from Over

According to experts, the digital transformation journey cannot be considered truly complete. Eman Al-Hillawi highlights that a successful digital strategy hinges on continuous improvement and adaptation, especially as technological innovations constantly reshape the competitive landscape. Businesses that assume their digital journey is over may risk falling behind in the face of rapidly evolving customer expectations and competitive pressures.

Ultimately, the transformation journey for business owners is about more than just adopting new technologies. It requires a clear vision, robust leadership, and a commitment to building technical and human capabilities. By recognising digital transformation as a dynamic process that evolves with the demands of the marketplace, businesses can position themselves to thrive amid the uncertainties of the digital age.