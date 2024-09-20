Discover the evolution of AI in the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast: Turing’s Legacy. Explore how Turing’s ideas shaped modern AI, its practical applications today, and the future of human-AI collaboration.

Welcome to the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast: Turing’s Legacy. In this episode, we explore how the pioneering ideas of Alan Turing have shaped the AI landscape we see today. Turing’s “Imitation Game,” once considered the ultimate test of machine intelligence, now faces new challenges in the age of advanced AI models like ChatGPT. These technologies have exceeded expectations, not by becoming truly “intelligent,” but by mastering practical tasks through predictive algorithms that enhance business operations.

Today, we’ll unpack the misconceptions surrounding early AI systems, the rise of expert systems in the 1970s and 80s, and how today’s AI models excel in ways that redefine the notion of intelligence. We’ll also discuss why it’s crucial to focus on the real-world utility of AI rather than striving for sentient machines, and how this shift could revolutionise business and everyday life. Join us as we reimagine the future of AI for your business.









Dr. John Bates is the Chief Executive Officer of SER Group

John is an experienced CEO with over 25 years of industry experience. He has collaborated three times with SER’s majority owners, the Carlyle Group. John is also a Non-Executive Director of Sage Group PLC, a leader in cloud accounting and financial management software.