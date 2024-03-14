Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Can Tech Innovation Coexist with Sustainability?

From renewable energy solutions to eco-friendly manufacturing processes, from the latest in green tech to the societal implications of digital innovation, we explore the myriad ways in which technology and sustainability intersect.

Welcome to the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast, where we delve deep into the intersection of technology, innovation, and sustainability. In today’s rapidly evolving world, the pursuit of technological advancement often goes hand in hand with concerns about its environmental and social impact. Can we harness the power of technology to drive progress while safeguarding our planet for future generations? That’s the question at the heart of our discussions.









Tate Cantrell, Chief Technology Officer, Verne Global.

Tate Cantrell has been responsible for the technical direction of Verne Global since the company was founded. He oversees all aspects of design and construction and is responsible for operational and security strategies. A seasoned industry speaker, Mr Cantrell is an expert in high-density data centre environments and works hand-in-hand with customers to ensure that their specialist technical needs are met. He started his career in data centre development and operations at Dupont Fabros Technology in 2003, where he rose through the ranks to be VP of Technology.