Mozilla Readies Firefox Premium – Report

Free version will remain unchanged, but premium browser could offer cloud storage and VPN capabilities

The boss of the Mozilla Foundation has reportedly hinted that a premium version of the well-regarded Firefox web browser could be on the cards.

At the moment, Firefox is available free-of-charge to Windows, Mac OS, and Linux users, as well as users of iOS devices and Android.

But according to Mozilla CEO Chris Beard, a premium version of Firefox could be soon on the way that will include extra bits of functionality for the discerning web user.

Premium edition

Beard was interviewed (in German) by German media outlet T3N, and in the article he admitted that Mozilla is developing a paid version of Firefox, due in October this year,

The free version of Firefox, with all its current features, will remain unchanged.

Essentially, it seems that the premium version of the browser will include additional features such as cloud storage and even a VPN.

“So, what we want to clarify is that there is no plan to charge money for things that are now free,” Beard was quoted by TheNextWeb as saying. “So we will roll out a subscription service and offer a premium level. And the plan is to introduce the first one this year, towards fall. We aim for October.”

It should be remembered that from October 2018, Firefox offered a VPN option, after Mozilla partnered with ProtonVPN, which will cost users $10 per month.

It is worth noting that there is no official confirmation from Mozilla at the time of writing, but it seems that Mozilla is seeking new ways to generate revenue, to keep Firefox as one of the best rated web browsers on the market.

Privacy focus

Indeed, Mozilla works hard at populating Firefox with useful functionality.

Last week for example Firefox strengthened its privacy capabilities when it included a free-of-charge desktop password manager called Firefox Lockwise.

Mozilla it should be remembered, had already launched its Lockbox password manager for Android and iOS devices last year to help mobile users manage website passwords.

It has also added Tracking Protection in Private Browsing, to stop firms like Facebook from scrapping people’s data.

Other privacy developments include a new interface for Firefox Monitor, which Mozilla launched last year to help users see if their login details have been leaked as part of a data breach.

Another privacy development is the updating of Mozilla’s privacy-focused features including an upgraded Facebook Container extension.

