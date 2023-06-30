Webinar: Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365

Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud, and securing data. Veeam has 400,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 69% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s 100% channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco, and Lenovo as exclusive resellers, and boasts more than 35,000 transacting partners worldwide.

In this webinar we are considering the timely topic of Microsoft 365 backup.

“Organisations are more vulnerable than ever. Over the past twelve months, 85% of organisations were attacked at least once; up from 76%,” said Danny Allan, CTO and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “We understand IT leaders feel they aren’t sufficiently protected and as IT environments continue to grow more complex and demanding, it’s now obvious that Modern Data Protection must be integrated into the overall cyber preparedness plan. The Veeam Data Platform brings the best of Veeam solutions together to deliver a single platform with relentless security, reliable data recovery and trusted data freedom, and is designed to give our customers the choice to leverage the right solution that fits their needs and keeps their business running.”

The webinar delivers an insightful checklist you can use as you evaluate third-party vendors for your Microsoft 365 backup strategy. Even if you already have a backup solution, learn how to augment your existing strategy for continued success this year. In this presentation, you’ll also get to learn about the #1 Microsoft 365 backup solution — Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365.

Dan Middleton, Vice President United Kingdom and Ireland at Veeam, said: “The risk of ransomware and other data threats has never been higher, as data becomes not only more abundant but more valuable to businesses. The new Veeam Data Platform will mitigate the pressures of ransomware prevention and remediation, enabling businesses to focus their efforts on achieving their IT modernisation goals.

“This is in line with findings from the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2023 that just 24% of UK&I organisations escaped a ransomware attack last year, and 38% cited ransomware as the biggest barrier to their digital transformation efforts. As a streamlined solution, Veeam Data Platform will enable our customers in the UK&I and beyond to leverage the 500+ new features of Veeam Backup & Replication v12, while tailoring their Modern Data Protection solution to suit the specific needs of their business.”







Veeam provides organisations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running.

