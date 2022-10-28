A Quest Software Podcast: Mitigating Cyber Security Risk with CAF Resilience

CAF (Cyber Assessment Framework) enables businesses to have a systematic and comprehensive assessment of their current levels of cyber risk, and how potential attacks would be managed.

Does your enterprise know how resilient it really is against cyberattacks? Or even what it means to be resilient? It’s a question that is not often asked, as strong cybersecurity can frequently be overlooked.

Built on the 14 NCSC cybersecurity and resilience principles, the assessment is practical and focuses on applied outcomes businesses can use to vastly improve their digital security.

In the current uncertain geopolitical climate, it is vital to have robust and comprehensive cybersecurity systems in place. Identity continues to be one of the main targets for cyber-attacks and bad actors, with Active Directory being a particular target. As AD is a fundamental component of most businesses’ IT infrastructure, making AD as cyber-resilient as possible should be a strategic goal.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, cyber resilience must allow wide general protection and granular insights that security professionals can use to mitigate attacks. A good example of where CAF offers strong cyber resilience is its cloud security principles in hardening Identity and Access Management.

Harry Sweetman – Solutions Consultant in the Quest Software Microsoft Platform Management Division.

Lee Watts currently leads the public sector team in the Quest Software Microsoft Division.