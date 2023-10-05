Software update from Apple shipped on Wednesday to resolve overheating issue in certain circumstances with iPhone 15

Apple has issued an update to its iOS 17 software on Wednesday to fix overheating issues with iPhone 15 series that it blamed on unspecified bugs in iOS, as well as specific apps such as Instagram and Uber.

Apple released, as expected, the iOS 17.0.3 update, which according to the patch notes “provides important bug fixes and security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

Users, journalists, and tech reviewers had widely reported the overheating issues, which were said to make the newest version of the iPhone almost too hot to touch while in situations such as fast charging. The problem also reportedly impacted battery life.

Overheating fix

Some users had reported on social media that iOS 17, released last month, was also causing problems with other iPhone models.

Apple had previously noted that several factors can cause the iPhone to run “warmer than expected”, including an initial set-up period of several days during which the devices typically carry out “increased background activity”.

“We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update,” the company said earlier this week.

It previously said “some recent updates to third-party apps” were also causing them to overload the system, and that it was working with app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

Apple said problematic apps include Instagram, Uber and the video game Asphalt 9.

Meta’s Instagram has already issued an update.

New iPhones

The iPhone maker said the new phones’ redesigned titanium enclosure isn’t related to the overheating issues.

The titanium material found on the iPhone 15 Pro models, replaced the stainless steel casings of older iPhone models.

The biggest change however for the iPhone 15 handsets was the killing off of its legacy Lightning port, and adopting the USB-C standard.

Apple said that the adoption of USB-C was also not related to the overheating issue either.