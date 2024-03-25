Amazon Challenges £28m French Fine Over Worker Monitoring

Amazon is challenging a decision by France’s data protection regulator, the CNIL, to fine it 32 million euros (£28m) over a worker performance monitoring system that it called “excessively intrusive”.

“We strongly disagree with the CNIL’s conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we have filed an appeal before the Council of State,” Amazon said in a statement, referring to France’s top administrative court.

The January fine targeted Amazon France Logistique, which manages Amazon’s large warehouses in France, saying the company used package-processing scanners to monitor staff’s actions and alerted management of worker inactivity exceeding 10 minutes “right up to the second”, a system the CNIL said was illegal.

The agency also criticised a system that raised an alert if a parcel was scanned too fast, in less than 1.25 seconds.

Justifying breaks

The time between employees entering the warehouse and starting work was also monitored and workers had to regularly justify taking breaks, it said.

The agency also said staff were not adequately informed of the surveillance and deemed that the data was retained for too long.