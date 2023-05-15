Musk Names Linda Yaccarino As Twitter Chief

Elon Musk has named NBCUniversal advertising boss Linda Yaccarino as chief executive of Twitter.

The move comes about five months after Musk held a poll on the social media platform in which users voted for him to step down as head of the site, which he purchased last October for $44 billion (£35bn).

Musk said at the time he would resign as chief executive “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job”.

Announcing Yaccarino’s appointment Musk said he would remain directly involved with the platform as chief technology officer.

Business focus

Musk also said he is taking up the role of executive chairman of Twitter after dissolving its previous board last year – along with firing its previous executive team and more than three-quarters of the company’s staff.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter,” Musk said in a tweet late on Friday.

“[She] will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Advertising background

A day earlier Musk had revealed the appointment of a chief executive who would start the job in about six weeks, without disclosing her identity.

NBCUniversal said Yaccarino would step down immediately as its head of global advertising and partnerships.

Musk has been under pressure from Tesla shareholders to focus more of his attention on the electric carmaker.

Meanwhile, Twitter has seen a sharp drop in advertising revenues under Musk as large clients shy away from Musk’s controversial management style.

Yaccarino has been known for her work with large brands, with a negotiating style that has earned her the nickname in the industry of the “velvet hammer”, the Wall Street Journal wrote in 2012.