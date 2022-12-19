Musk Asks Twitter Whether He Should Step Down

Elon Musk has asked Twitter users in a poll whether he should remain as chief executive of the company, saying he would “abide” by the results.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk wrote.

Within minutes of the poll being posted, more than one million users had voted, and as of 7 a.m. GMT more than 13 million had expressed an opinion, with 57 percent replying in the affirmative.

An industry analyst said the poll, launched on Sunday, was a sign that Musk may be preparing to step down as head of the company due to the “weakness” of Tesla shares, which have fallen more than 62 percent this year.

‘Black eye’

Dan Ives told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday morning that the past few weeks since Musk took over Twitter have been a “black eye” for him and for Tesla, which he called Musk’s “golden child”, making up more than 90 percent ofhis wealth.

“And that’s why I think the writing’s on the wall, and I think ultimately in the next 24 hours, Musk will probably name a temporary CEO of Twitter,” Ives said.

He said the “pressure was building” and that Musk could be out as Twitter chief in the next five or six hours.

Musk told a user on Twitter shortly after the poll began that he had “no successor” already in mind.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Read also : Twitter Suspends Journalists Over Elon Musk Jet Tracking Articles

Controversy

The entrepreneur took over Twitter in late October after a legal battle, and has since made controversial moves such as firing its executive team and about half its employees.

Most recently Musk suspended several journalists who had covered the platform over allegedly sharing his location information, before reinstating the accounts.

The UN and the EU had criticised Musk over the latter move, with the EU threatening sanctions.

On Sunday Twitter said it would remove accounts that offered “free promotion of certain social media platforms”, with some accounts apparently being suspended for linking to accounts on other sites.

While clearly unconventional the Musk CEO poll is a sign that the noise is growing louder and louder given the spider web of Twitter and Tesla weakness. Poll results will dictate if Musks stays officially CEO of Twitter….a big moment for this Twitter situation — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) December 18, 2022

‘Promotion of competitors’

Musk later said the policy would affect accounts whose “primary purpose is promotion of competitors”.

Twitter had named Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post as being affected by the rule, but TikTok was not on the list.

Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in Nostr, posted that the ban “doesn’t make sense”.