TikTok Removes Russian State Media Accounts

TikTok removes accounts of Russian state media outlets for ‘covert influence operations’ ahead of US presidential election

TikTok has removed Russian state media accounts, in another blow for the online propaganda efforts by Moscow.

According to the Associated Press, TikTok said on Monday that it has removed the Russian accounts associated with Russian state media for engaging in “covert influence operations” ahead of the US Presidential election in November.

According to the report, the accounts removed were associated with TV-Novosti – the parent organisation of the Russian state media RT – and Rossiya Segodnya, the entity behind Kremlin news agencies RIA Novosti and Sputnik.

State media

This is not the first time that TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has removed Russian accounts spreading propaganda.

In December 2023 for example, TikTok removed hundreds of thousands of fake Russian-operated accounts that targeted users in Europe, Ukraine and elsewhere with propaganda about the Russia-Ukraine war.

The networks shut down by TikTok were mostly uncovered through internal investigations, and used a variety of techniques to amplify pro-Russian narratives, the company said at the time.

Now TikTok has removed the accounts associated with Russian state media outlets.

TikTok said on its website that the accounts associated with TV-Novosti and Rossiya Segodnya were already restricted in the United Kingdom, European Union and not allowed to appear on the app’s main “For You” feed.

But Russia state media seemed defiant was yet another social media platform banned their accounts.

“There are many people from different countries who value an alternative point of view on events happening in the world. And we’ll find ways to put it out there,” the Rossiya Segodnya press service was quoted by AP as saying in response to TikTok’s announcement.

RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It comes after the US Department of Justice reportedly said that Moscow remains the primary threat to elections. That said, a hack by Iran this year has also targeted the presidential campaigns of both political parties, demonstrating the threat posed by hostile nation states.

The Associated Press reported that US officials in recent months have used criminal charges, sanctions and public advisories to detail actions taken by foreign adversaries to influence the election, including an indictment targeting a covert Russian effort to spread pro-Russia content to American audiences.

Separately, TikTok said it was shutting down its music service – TikTok Music – by 28 November.

Russian propaganda

Nearly all social media platforms had already taken steps to minimise Russia’s interference in the upcoming US Presidential election.

Last week Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, said it had banned Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities from its apps.

The outcome of November’s US Presidential election is crucial for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it will likely decide whether the United States will continue to fund and arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal invasion.

Republican candidate Donald Trump had repeatedly stated he will quickly end the war, but has repeatedly failed to detail how he would so.

The most likely option would be to allow Russia to keep all its seized territories in Ukraine.