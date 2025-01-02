Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Kills Cybertruck Driver

No EV fault. Tesla Cybertruck was used to deliver fireworks and gas cylinders to a Trump hotel, where it exploded

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The United States has begun the new year of 2025 with at least one confirmed terrorist attack, and another suspected terrorist incident.

Fifteen people were killed and at least 35 injured in New Orleans, Louisiana, when a Ford F150 was driven into a large crowd in the early hours of New Year’s Day. That incident is being treated as a terrorist attack, as the driver (identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar) was reportedly inspired by the Islamic State group.

Then on New Year’s day a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a Donald Trump International hotel in Las Vegas, Sky News reported. The driver died in the EV, and seven other people suffered minor injuries.

Cybertruck explosion

Both vehicles used in the attacks were reportedly rented from Turo, an app-based car rental company.

The Las Vegas explosion is being looked at as a possible terror attack, three senior law enforcement officials told NBC News, Sky News’ US partner.

However it seems the truck bed in the back of the Tesla Cybertruck was loaded with gas cannisters, camp fuel cannisters and large firework mortars.

Tesla boss Elon Musk of course is a close ally of Donald Trump and has donated over $120 million to his campaign. Musk is also tasked with co-leading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk was personally thanked by Sheriff Kevin McMahill from Las Vegas police for his active co-operation in the investigation.

“I have to thank Elon Musk specifically, he gave us quite a lot of additional information in regards to how the vehicle was locked after it exploded… as well as being able to capture all of the video from the Tesla charging stations across the country,” Sheriff McMahill was quoted by Sky News as saying. Read also : Trump Urges Supreme Court To Delay TikTok Deadline “He sent that directly to us, so I appreciate his help on that,” the Sheriff reportedly added.

Evil knuckleheads

The Tesla Cybertruck has been subjected to multiple recalls in 2024, but it is clear the explosion was deliberate and not down to any problem with the Cybertruck itself.

Indeed, Elon Musk used the incident to highlight the strength of the Cybertruck in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), noting the robustness of the EV caused the explosion to be directed upwards instead of sideways into the Trump hotel.

“The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack,” Musk posted. “Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken.”

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025